Police place Aransas Pass High School on 'hold'

Aransas Pass Police Department chief Eric Blanchard did a Facebook Live at around 2:15 p.m. giving parents and residents an update on the situation at the Aransas Pass High School.

Aransas Pass Police Department officials placed the high school on a "hold" earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Blanchard said the department received a report of a student on campus with a firearm. It is not confirmed whether there was a gun on campus or not, and Blanchard said there were no reports of the weapon being used or anyone being hurt with a firearm.

"The way he responded to authority — school staff, I believe . . . heightens our awareness and our concern," he said in the video. "We have to find a firearm — if there is a firearm — or we need to be able to rule that out."

He said that when the student was confronted, a controlled substance was found in his possession.

The student fled the school, Blanchard said, and law enforcement currently is searching for him.

Blanchard names the student in the video, and said he is 15 or 16 years old. KRIS 6 News has chosen to not name the student because he is a juvenile.

Corpus Christi Police Department and San Patricio county K-9 units were being taken to the site to help with the search.

According to the department's Facebook page, a 'hold' means no one is allowed on campus from the outside, and students are being held in their classrooms because of an incident at Aransas Pass High School.

APISD officials released a statement at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday saying that campuses were in a 'secure action' because of a possible threat at the campus, and that all students and staff are safe.

The post also indicates that A.C. Blunt Middle School and Charlie Marshall Elementary are currently on lock out, and no one from the outside is being permitted on campus.

The post also asks parents to avoid going to the schools. Those who opt to go anyway will be sent to wait in the parking lot next to the high school's football field.

