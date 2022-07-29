Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

APPD activates CLEAR Alert for missing 32-year-old woman

APPD activates CLEAR Alert for missing 32-year-old woman
Samantha Lopez
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 00:18:25-04

ARANSAS PASS, Texas  — The Aransas Pass Police Department has issued a CLEAR Alert for 32-year-old Samantha Lopez.

According to a release from APPD, Lopez was last seen Wednesday at 9:24 p.m. at 599 N Commercial St, Aransas Pass.

Officials believe Lopez is in imminent danger. She was last seen wearing a white Looney Tunes T-shirt, gray shorts, black purse. Tattoos on the left arm, right arm, and neck area.

She is described as a white woman, with brown hair, green eyes, 153 pounds and stands at 5 foot 2 inches.

The release states that 35-year-old Joseph Torres could be connected to her disappearance.

Torres is identified as a white male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 5 inches, and weighs 198 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend