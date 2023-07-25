Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center helping South Texas students with back-to-school giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center is hosting a backpack giveaway and free haircuts on Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 26.

The events are scheduled for today and tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, located at 2021 Agnes Street.

Over 400 backpacks were donated to the center by Discroll Health Plan, and each backpack will have all the school supplies students will need for the upcoming school year.

"We received a lot of community support, and that includes either donating funds or supplies, so we were able to pack each backpack full of supplies," said Esmeralda Herrera-Terran, Director at Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center.

Every family that receives a backpack will also receive a box of fruits and vegetables that were donated by the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Children will also have an opportunity to receive a free haircut and free immunizations at the back-to-school event.

"We will be having free haircuts. Several barbers and hairstylists have come together here at the center for today and tomorrow. We will probably have about 8 to 9 hairstylists and barbers available each day," added Herrera-Terran.

Organizers said they provided about 100 students with haircuts last year and hope to reach the same goal this year.

The Garcia Center serves kids from CCISD, Tuloso Midway, Robstown, and Flour Bluff. If you would like to donate to the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, click here.

