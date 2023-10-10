Annular solar eclipse: Where to watch and where you can purchase glasses in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Coastal Bend will be in the direct pathof the annular solar eclipse on October 14.
According to NASA, the annular solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.
An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun at the furthest point in its orbit from Earth. The distance between Earth and the moon means the moon will not appear to cover the entire disc of the Sun.
The eclipse creates what appears to be a ring of sunlight, which is why an annular eclipse is also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse.
Because the moon does not completely obscure the sun, it is not safe to observe the event without eye protection like eclipse glasses or a solar filter on a telescope.
Here is a list of several places throughout the Coastal Bend to purchase glasses ahead of the solar eclipse:
- Office Depot
- H-E-B: Roberts, HEB Plus!, Annaville, Moore Plaza, Alameda locations
- Stripes Stores: Kostoryz, Weber and Aaron, Leopard and Lantana locations
- Hallmark
- Home Depot: Calallen, SPID locations
- Lowe’s: Orange Grove, SPID locations
- Target
- Dr. McIntyre, Dr. Garza, Dr. Avila, and Dr. Jurica Optomerists in La Palmera Mall
- Padre Islander and Island Sports #2
- Visitor center next to Water Street Oyster Bar
- King High School Planetarian: During school lunch hours, they're on sale for $2
- Island market IGA
- Trade Center
- James Avery giving away a pair when you check out
- Online on sites like Amazon
- www.infinite.info: Contact Elizabeth Pena for delivery
There are also several places to view the solar eclipse throughout the Coastal Bend as well:
- Lazy Beach Brewing is hosting a Solar Eclipse Party on sale Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m. They will have glasses on sale Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Tickets are $12, and they include glow sticks, Eclipse viewing glasses, and a pint of beer. Lazy Beach Brewing is located at 7522 Bichon Ste 100
- Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will be giving away free glasses this Friday, October 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cole Park Pier Plaza. Food trucks and information tables will also be on-site
- Eclipse glasses are also available at all Corpus Christi Public Libraries from October 6 through October 14. All you have to do is request your free glasses at the circulation desk, and you must have an active Corpus Christi Public Library card. There is a limit of two pairs of glasses per family while supplies last. Eclipse viewing parties will be held on October 14 at Hopkins Public Library at 11:00 a.m., at McDonald Public Library at 11:15 a.m., and at the Harte Public Library at 11:30 a.m.
- Visit Corpus Christi has listed several locations where the solar eclipse will be viewable from most parts of the city, including McGee Beach, North Beach, Padre Balli County Park, North Packery Channel Beach, Whitecap Beach, Mustang Island State Park, Hazel Bazemore Park, Labonte Park, North Bayfront Park, The Water's Edge, Cole Park, Swantner Park, Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge, Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center, South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, Mustang Island State Park, Padre Balli County Park, and Padre Island National Seashore (PINS)