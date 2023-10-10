Annular solar eclipse: Where to watch and where you can purchase glasses in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Coastal Bend will be in the direct pathof the annular solar eclipse on October 14.

According to NASA, the annular solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun at the furthest point in its orbit from Earth. The distance between Earth and the moon means the moon will not appear to cover the entire disc of the Sun.

The eclipse creates what appears to be a ring of sunlight, which is why an annular eclipse is also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse.

Because the moon does not completely obscure the sun, it is not safe to observe the event without eye protection like eclipse glasses or a solar filter on a telescope.

Here is a list of several places throughout the Coastal Bend to purchase glasses ahead of the solar eclipse:

Office Depot

H-E-B: Roberts, HEB Plus!, Annaville, Moore Plaza, Alameda locations

Stripes Stores: Kostoryz, Weber and Aaron, Leopard and Lantana locations

Hallmark

Home Depot: Calallen, SPID locations

Lowe’s: Orange Grove, SPID locations

Target

Dr. McIntyre, Dr. Garza, Dr. Avila, and Dr. Jurica Optomerists in La Palmera Mall

Padre Islander and Island Sports #2

Visitor center next to Water Street Oyster Bar

King High School Planetarian: During school lunch hours, they're on sale for $2

Island market IGA

Trade Center

James Avery giving away a pair when you check out

Online on sites like Amazon

www.infinite.info: Contact Elizabeth Pena for delivery

There are also several places to view the solar eclipse throughout the Coastal Bend as well: