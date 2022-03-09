Annual Texas Sailing Association Youth Regatta kicks off March 12

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Changes in L'Attitude Texas Sailing Association Youth Regatta will launch on March 12 at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.

Approximately 60 children, ages 8 to 18, will gather from all across the state to compete in the Texas Youth Racing Circuit.

Organizers say local, young sailors will participate in this weekend's competition, including Eduardo Barrera, Maryza Rosalinda Sosa, Desmond Jason, and Maximo Hudlow.

All sailors are required to check in by 9:00 am on Saturday at the registration table, organizers say.

For more information, visit the Changes in L'Attitude Texas Sailing Association Youth Regatta's website.