Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annual Texas Sailing Association Youth Regatta kicks off March 12

Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
6WEATHER Center
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 21:10:23-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Changes in L'Attitude Texas Sailing Association Youth Regatta will launch on March 12 at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.

Approximately 60 children, ages 8 to 18, will gather from all across the state to compete in the Texas Youth Racing Circuit.

Organizers say local, young sailors will participate in this weekend's competition, including Eduardo Barrera, Maryza Rosalinda Sosa, Desmond Jason, and Maximo Hudlow.

All sailors are required to check in by 9:00 am on Saturday at the registration table, organizers say.

For more information, visit the Changes in L'Attitude Texas Sailing Association Youth Regatta's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections