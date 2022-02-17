Annual Teen Bookfest returns to the Coastal Bend, will feature local and national authors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teen Bookfest by the Bay, hosted by Coastal Bend librarians and educators, is funded by public donations and grants.

The 7th annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay seeks to give access to reading to young adults of the Coastal Bend area.

Saturday's Teen Bookfest will feature 22 local and national authors. The free event will include author panels, writing workshops, and meet-and-greets with authors. There will be a variety of genres of books available for purchase, arts and crafts, prize giveaways, and other activities. Organizers say cosplay costumes are also encouraged.

This weekend's book festival will be held at the American Bank Center on February 18 from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

The teen book festival is open to the public so young fans of reading can share their love of books.

For more information on the 7th Annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay, visit their website of Facebook page.