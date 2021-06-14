Animal shelters in Nueces county are full, forcing euthanization, officials say

According to Nueces County volunteer live-release coordinator Lisa Bockholt, local animal shelters are full.

Animal shelters in Nueces county are full, she said, and are having to euthanize puppies and kittens for space.

The reason?

She said people are not spaying or neutering their pets, in addition to it being kitten and puppy season.

Bockholt said with it being summertime, and people going on vacation, the shelters are seeing more people dropping pets off.

"Restrictions are lifted, people are going back to work, getting back into their routine,” she said. “The animals no longer fit within the parameters of those routines.”

Bockholt said Nueces County animal control has 20 active kennels that legally have to be used. For more information, you can call (361) 387-5701.