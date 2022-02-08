Watch
Animal Care Services investigating abuse case

KRIS 6 News
Baby Boy, is currently being taken care of at Animal Care Services in Corpus Christi.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Feb 07, 2022
Animal Care Services has initiated an animal abuse investigation following the discovery of an injured dog.

The animal was discovered by an Animal Care Service officer, with a severe gash on it's neck. Animal Care officials believe it was caused by an embedded collar.

The dog, which has been giving the name Baby Boy, is currently at Animal Care Services.

It has received some treatment for it's injuries, but Animal Care Service officials said Baby Boy needs more help.

They are in contact with rescuers to take in the dog and get it further medical treatment.

