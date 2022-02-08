Animal Care Services investigating abuse case

Animal Care Services has initiated an animal abuse investigation following the discovery of an injured dog.

The animal was discovered by an Animal Care Service officer, with a severe gash on it's neck. Animal Care officials believe it was caused by an embedded collar.

KRIS 6 News

The dog, which has been giving the name Baby Boy, is currently at Animal Care Services.

It has received some treatment for it's injuries, but Animal Care Service officials said Baby Boy needs more help.

They are in contact with rescuers to take in the dog and get it further medical treatment.