CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Animal Care Services is offering free pet registration and microchipping.

Under the city's Chapter 6 ordinance revision, all pets must be registered with the city and microchipped.

Animal Care Services is able to offer microchips for free thanks to a contract with a microchip company. The clinic is being held every Thursday at its location at 2626 Holly from 1:00-4:30 pm.

More than 200 dogs and cats have been microchipped by the city since it started the free clinics.