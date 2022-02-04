Animal Care Services facility closed after early morning fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire broke out at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services early Friday morning, causing the facility to stay closed until Monday.

According to the city, the fire started in the laundry room and spread to the food storage area, causing extensive damage. However, the Corpus Christi firefighter and police department's quick response kept the damage to just those areas, and no animals were harmed in the event.

Throughout, Animal Care Services staff conducted welfare checks to make sure all the animals and those working were safe.

Interruptions in power and water issues caused by the fire forced the facility to stay close to the public Friday and Saturday. But even while closed, the facility's staff will continue their initiatives; including completing foster pickups and rescue transfers, providing microchipping services and accepting and caring for injured and ill animals. They will also continue patrols throughout the city, as well as responding to calls for service.

The city will not be able to take in surrendered pets at the shelter during this time.

If you's like to surrender a pet, the city urges you to utilized their website to help with safe re-homing of your pet. If you'd like to become a foster home for these pets, you can email Animal Care Services at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

