Anglers get ready for Deep Sea Roundup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the State's oldest fishing tournaments is about to set sail.

Anglers showed up at the Port Aransas Civic Center on Thursday to sign up for the 86th Annual Deep Sea Roundup.

About 600 anglers are expected to take part in this year's event.

There is some good news if you missed signing up on Thursday.

Late registration will take place Friday morning at 6 a.m. at the Fisherman's Wharf in Port-Aransas.

The tournament goes on until late Saturday Afternoon. The annual fish fry, which is open to the public, will get underway at noon on Sunday. An awards ceremony will follow.

For more information on this year's Deep Sea Roundup, click here.