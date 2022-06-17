Americans turning to bicycles and electric bikes to save on fuel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices continue to rise and Americans are finding alternative ways to save on fuel.

"The gas prices are definitely affecting people," Mari Marlow Owner of Bay Area Bicycles said.

One alternative consumers are turning to is riding a bike.

Eric Esparza works at Bay Area Bicycle. He said he's been riding his bike to work due to high fuel prices, and the added health benefits is a plus.

"I have a six-mile trek from here to Ray high school and I have been riding continuously for three months," said Esparza.

Sherri Bryan cycles on a regular basis. She told us she's now using her bike to run quick errands.

"Well going to a quick dollar store, around the corner in the subdivision," said Bryan.

Customers aren't just buying and fixing their old bikes but are looking into electric options.

"An 80 percent increase of people walking in asking for e-bikes, whether it's for health, gas, etc. You know any other issues," said Esparza.

Esparza said you can cover up to three times more ground on e-bikes than you would be pedaling on a bicycle. He told us it's hard for them to keep an e-bike in stock because of supply issues.

People are looking for ways to save a few bucks on fuel.

"The gas prices are definitely affecting people. So they are getting out on their bikes more. They are walking or they are running more, just anything to get around that," said Marlow.