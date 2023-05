An amber alert is in effect for two children. The San Antonio Police Department says 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes were last seen Thursday night. Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with their abduction. He was last seen driving a gray, 2008, Saturn Aura with license plate number SWS6018.

If you see any of them, or the car, you are asked to, call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.