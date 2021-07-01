Watch
Amber alert issued for missing 7-month-old baby

The suspect is driving a white Ford extended cab with unknown Texas plates and was last heard from in Ennis Texas.
Amber Alert
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 15:40:12-04

The Ennis Police Department is searching for Miguel David Lee Ramirez.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Identifying features:

  • white,
  • male
  • 7-months-old
  • 26”
  • 25 lbs, light brown hair, blue eyes, and wearing a white mickey mouse diaper.

Police are also looking for Faith Reid.

Identifying features:

  • white
  • female
  • 20 years old
  • 5’02”
  • 115 lbs
  • blonde hair
  • green eyes
  • unknown clothing

She is wanted in connection with his abduction.

Information regarding this abduction should be reported to the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

