Almendarez, Danaher honored by Commissioners Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend legends received a big thank you from Nueces County leaders.

Calallen ISD Superintendent Dr. Arturo Almendarez and Calallen head football coach Phil Danaher both recently tendered their resignations.

Almendarez and Danaher were recognized Wednesday in Nueces County Commissioners Court.

Danaher didn't give a speech..

But Almendarez did have a few words to say.

"I can assure you, Calallen is going to do even better now," Almendarez said. "They've selected a tremendous person to take my place, and Calallen is going to continue to do well. Again, thank you."

Almendarez is retiring after 26 years of service.

He submitted a letter of resignation in November.

Danaher spent the past 37 years coaching Calallen High School before his retirement last month. He is now the winningest high school football coach in Texas history.

