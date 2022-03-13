All Saints Church uses statewide day of prayer to connect with Ukraine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the escalating violence in Ukraine, Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed Sunday to be a statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

Its been 3 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. Millions have become refugees seeking asylum away from the violence.

All faiths across the state were encouraged to take part in the Day of Prayer for Ukraine. All Saints Episcopal Church is one of those taking part.

“I think it’s a lovely idea," said congregation member Gayle Gottlich. "I’m for having a day of prayer every day for all manner of things, but especially at this time of unease and unrest.”

Rev. Jonathan Wickham incorporated what’s happening in Ukraine to his weekly sermon. He tried to instill in his congregation that prayer has no boundaries.

“We see them happening so far away that we don’t know that we can do anything, so we kind of give up," said Rev. Wickham. "I think that I hope the people heard a sense that they can do something, that the life of faith is not dependent on geography.”

All Saints held a Vigil for Ukraine, Sunday afternoon, as well. They used traditional moments of silence and prayers out loud, but also a non traditional prayer. The use of walking through a labyrinth allows them to find a deeper spiritual understanding. At All Saints, they believe in the power of prayer

“The power of prayer is the connection we're experiencing one to another, Gottlich said. "So, it’s just enforcing that sense of unity among all people. And I think it makes a difference. I think it’s important to do what we can even if that feels maybe passive. I do not believe it is. I believe that it's very active.”

All Saints will be holding their Prayer Vigil for Ukraine every Sunday at 4 p.m. until they feel its not needed.

