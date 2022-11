CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred on the 5300 block of S Padre Island Dr. eastbound.

According to CCPD, all lanes on SPID will be shut down until further notice.

"The Staples entrance ramp onto HWY 358 is also closed, travel is also limited to one lane on HWY 358 for the same area. Please avoid the area," stated CCPD in a tweet.