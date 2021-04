ALICE, Texas — Good news for teachers in Alice today.

They’re getting a raise.

The Alice school board voted unanimously that first-year teachers will make $50,000 in the next school year.

Teachers with 30 years or more of experience will make $62.000.

Just a few years ago, Alice ISD was among the lowest paying in the region with teachers making between $38,000 and $49,000 a year.

School librarians are also getting raises.

And the school board might offer them to other personnel as well.