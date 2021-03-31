Alice teacher follows through on getting a new 'do

What some educators will do to motive students . . .

Alice High School teacher James Shipp made a deal with one his auto-shop students Julian Alcala.

The deal? If Julian attended class every day for the two weeks before Spring Break, Shipp said he would get a “mullet.”

Julian kept his side of the bargain, so that meant a visit to the barber for Shipp.

"I'm honestly hoping it brings: 1, a positive message; but 2, shows both the student and teacher that we all need to follow through on what we say,” Shipp said.

"I'm gonna keep the mullet alive and hopefully keep on growing it, long and lucious, you know,” Julian said.

We'll have to check on that “long and lucious” claim.

Shipp said he's ready for the next challenge, but for this one, he's proven he's a cut above the rest.