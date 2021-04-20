Alice police discover two pound of marijuana following a traffic stop

ALICE, Texas — Alice police have announced that they discovered two pounds of marijuana following a narcotic investigation.

Investigators said officers with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the United States Postal Service Inspector Generals Office looked into the shipping of narcotics via the USPS to an home in Alice, Texas.

During a traffic stop, police said two boxes were located after JWCSO K-9 unit indicated drugs were present. The boxes had been at the Alice Postal Office and were shipped from an out of state address.

The driver, identified by police as Mark Martinez, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon after deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Police added that the case was still under investigation.