Alice ISD board names lone finalist for superintendent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the retirement announcement of the Alice Independent School District's Superintendent Carl Scarbrough in February, officials recently tabbed his potential successor.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, the Alice ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted Anysia R. Treviño as the lone finalist for superintendent of the district.

"The Board members believe her experience, ideas and passion for educating the students of Alice ISD will help build on the successes of the District going forward," Alice ISD officials said in a release.

Treviño has currently been serving as the Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at the Brownsville ISD for the last four years.

Before then, she was the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources at the La Joya ISD for more than 20 years.

The release states Treviño's worked in education for 33 years total both as a teacher and administrator, so she "understands and can relate to the hand work of teachers and students."

She earned her bachelor's of science, master's of educational administration and doctorate in education leadership from the University of Texas-Pan American.

Treviño is now in the midst of a 21-day waiting period required by Texas state law before the board can take action to hire her.

The board anticipates a June 1 hiring date, the release states.

