Alcorta Folklórico returns to stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a year and a half of not performing in person, Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica returns to the stage to close out their 2021-2022 season.

AFD returns to live performances with Inolvidable at Del Mar College- Richardson Performance Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The artistic director for ADF, Samuel Alcorta Jr., said in a release, “We are so excited to finally be able to return with a full-length production for our local audience.”

The release stated the dancers have been performing at smaller and more private events including digital showcases.

“Small, private events and digital showcases do not compare to sitting in a large theater to watch a live dance performance, stated Alcorta.

“Our annual Inolvidable show features our full range of local talent and is the perfect way to celebrate our rich Mexican culture here in South Texas.”

ADF has been around for 24 years in the Coastal Bend, and they focus on keeping the traditional Mexican culture alive.

Their goal is to educate the community about the importance of the Hispanic culture by creating a representation of the various regions of Mexico and Latin America.

The School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi High School Ballet Folklórico will also be a part of the production that will perform on Friday.

“Our partnership with Del Mar College, the Texas Arts & Cultural Commission, H-E-B, and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions allows us to offer these matinee performances to our area students at no cost, Alcorta said. "Exposure to the arts is very important, and we want to make sure all students have equal access and opportunities.”

ADF focuses on creating an outlet for the community to become diverse in the knowledge and understanding of the culture through the art form.

Tickets are $12 general admission and can be purchased online or at the RPH box office.

