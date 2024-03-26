Airport Road project will reconstruct current four-lane roadway, reduce it to two lanes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi’s Engineering Services Department broke ground on the Airport Road project on March 4, 2024.

City officials say this project will reconstruct the current four-lane roadway and reduce it to two lanes.

The $8.9 million project includes road widening, more lighting, more traffic signals, a multi-use path, and bike lanes.

But, in order for this project to be complete, there must be some construction. City Engineer Jeff Edmonds says to be prepared to deal with some traffic delays.

"Be patient with us during the construction period; we will try to minimize the inconvenience but understand that the final project will be worth it. It will be a much more pleasant driving experience when we are finished," said Jeff Edmonds, City Engineering Manager.

The city says they have already started construction on this project, and they will finish one side first and then start on the next.

City officials anticipate it will take 16 to 18 months to complete, and they hope this will improve the daily traffic flow on this road and help ensure public safety.