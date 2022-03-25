Air quality being affected in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The air quality in Corpus Christi is currently being affected by ozone levels and controlled burns.

The ozone layer is the protective barrier around the earth, that protects us from the sun's harmful rays. The levels are affected when cars, power plants, and other sources chemically react in the presence of sunlight.

The Texas Commission on Environment Quality, recommends residents living with asthma or are struggling with lung conditions, to consider limiting the amount of time spent outside.

This is not only affecting the Coastal Bend, but also the cities of Austin,Houston and San Antonio.

Theses cities are all under a Ozone Action Day alert.

This impacted is anticipated to last throughout the entire weekend.

