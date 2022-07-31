Aggravated kidnapping suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Ingeside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Aransas Pass is under investigation.

According to a press release from the Aransas Pass Police Department, on Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m., officers were alerted to a female driver and her passenger who were being chased by an unknown male in a red Ford Mustang outside of the city limits.

The press release states the unknown man shot at the female's vehicle and struck the passenger causing unknown injuries.

An Aransas Pass Police Officer saw the red Ford Mustang on the road and began to chase the unknown male driver.

The driver, who was later identified as Joseph Torres, continued to flee from the officer in his Mustang.

During the chase into Ingleside, Torres fired at the pursuing AP officer as he reached the 2000 block of Main, behind the Buckhorn Saloon in Ingleside, said officials.

When Torres exited his vehicle, he began running towards the Buckhorn Saloon and again turned his weapon on the police officer.

"The officer fired multiple times, causing Joseph to fall and lose his weapon. Other individuals on location interfered with the officer, trying to keep him from apprehending Joseph," said investigators in a press release.

During the struggle, Torres tried to recover his firearm, but the police officer managed to take Torres down and put him into custody.

Other arriving officers began lifesaving measures on Torres while other officers tried to control the crowd, according to officials.

Torres died from his injuries at a nearby hospital in Portland, Texas.

The Texas Rangers will investigate this officer-involved shooting, and the police officer's identity will not be released at this time.

According to the release, Torres was actively being sought by APPD for aggravated kidnapping from a previous incident.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

