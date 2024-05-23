Agape Ranch community celebrates the opening of its first foster family home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Wednesday was a big day for the Agape Ranch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first home on the Agape Ranch property.

This will be the first foster family home in the Agape Ranch neighborhood to make a difference in the lives of foster families.

"The idea behind the Agape Ranch neighborhood is an effort to keep foster sibling groups together. Many times, foster families cannot take whole sibling groups because of spacing issues and how many other children they have in their home. But the dream behind this neighborhood is if a brother or sister cannot be in the same house and maybe they will be across the street and maybe they will see each other," said Shannon Murphy, Community Relations Coordinator, Agape Ranch.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were able to get a firsthand look and take a grand tour of the new home.

