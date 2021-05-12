AFT calls for resignation of two CCISD trustees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the American Federation of Teachers have demanded theresignation of Corpus Christi Independent School District trustees John Longoria and Jaime Arredondo.

The teachers' group has been displeased by Longoria's recent comments at a CCISD board meeting after the subject of math scores was presented.

“There’s a large amount of homework that gets sent home in math, 15 problems, my question to the teacher, what are you doing in the classroom?,” asked Longoria.

These words and much more from Longoria did not sit well with members of AFT, especially with everything teachers are required to do during the pandemic.

"I don't know how John Longoria thinks that perhaps our teachers are not instructing when CCISD has exhibited the fact that we are doing so much better on the test scores than ever," AFT Corpus Christi chapter president Dr. Nancy Vega said.

The AFT also included Arredondo on its resignation list for agreeing to Longoria's comments and saying how that doesn't represent true leadership.

We'll continue to try to contact Longoria and Arredondo for their comments to the AFT's action.

And we'll also meet with CCISD parents to hear their comments about what was said by the AFT.