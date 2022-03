A reported 3,600 homes in Rockport and Fulton are without power this morning, according to the AEP Texas.

AEP Texas officials said the outage is a result of two circuit breakers being opened, causing the power to fail.

Officials said crews are responding, and the estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m., however, that is subject to change.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.