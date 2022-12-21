AEP Texas preparing for winter weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cold weather starts to take hold in the Coastal Bend, AEP Texas is taking the necessary steps to prepare for a possible severe winter storm this week, as local outages could occur.

According to the release from AEP Texas, all AEP Texas districts are on alert with prepared crews and extra manpower on standby if necessary, with storerooms stocking up replacement equipment.

"Precipitation or not we're still preparing for the colder than average all across the territory," AEP Texas representative Oscar Lopez said. "Our crews are ready to respond to any outage situation crews on stand by ready to respond"

Customers can also prepare by practicing energy efficient measures, signing up for Outage Alerts on aeptexas.com, have a backup plan in case of a medical emergency and staying away from downed power lines, the release stated.