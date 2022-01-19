AEP Texas prepares for approaching cold blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is stepping up its preparations in possiblity of a winter storm across its service area and particularly in the central portion of its service territory.

Among the areas included in that area include Victoria, Corpus Christi, Alice, Beeville, Kingsville and Laredo.

Freezing temperatures and high winds could result in pockets of power outages in these areas.

AEP Texas is taking the following steps to prepare for possible outages:

Closely monitoring the weather as it develops. Our districts are on alert, and AEP Texas crews are on standby.

Business partners will be available to supplement our work force needs. Storerooms are working to make sure replacement equipment is available.

Review of field projects to determine if those projects need to be postponed for now.

Identifying equipment that is out of service for maintenance that can be placed back in service.

Among steps for customers include:

Consider any downed power lines to be energized and dangerous. Please stay away from the area and report the hazard by calling 1-866-223-8508.

Customers on life support or other medical equipment that relies on electricity need to have a backup plan in the event of an extended outage. We will do everything possible as quickly as safely possible; however, we cannot guarantee how long restoration may take.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and AEP Texas are not requesting energy conservation at this time. That said, it is always a good approach to practice energy efficiency measures, such as lowering the temperature on your thermostat a few degrees, or even consider wearing sweater. You can save money on your electric bill while staying comfortable.

We'll have more on the Coastal Bend's preparation for Friday's expected weather events as we learn about it.

