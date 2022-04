According to a social media post from AEP Texas, a pole fire is the cause of an outage near the intersection of Everhart Road and Saratoga Boulevard affecting approximately 3,400 customers.

"Crews are making repairs. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore electric service," the post said.

Estimated resotration time for the outage is 10 p.m., according to the AEP Texas website.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.