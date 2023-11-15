AEP Texas plans temporary service interruption for some residents on Padre Island near Whitecap

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — AEP Texas has scheduled a planned service interruption for some residents located off Whitecap Boulevard past Dasmarinas Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Work crews will perform utility work in the area and say the interruption should affect approximately 1,225 customers in order for crews to work safely.

"Customers affected received a recorded message to registered phone numbers on file," stated AEP officials.

"AEP Texas reminds all customers that sensitive electronic equipment should be connected to surge protection devices as a standard day-to-day practice," added officials.

Customers with questions should call the AEP Texas Customer Operations Center at (877) 373-4858.

