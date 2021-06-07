AEP says it will be ready to take the heat this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures soaring across the Coastal Bend, more people are expected to crank up their air conditioners as the readings rise.

AEP says it's ready to take the heat.

Officials with the electrical supplier say that their customers should be prepared to run their air conditions and fans with confidence that their grid will be able to withstand the summer heat.

Officials say AEP does not generate electricity, so from time to time it will ask customers to conserve energy to avoid any rolling blackouts.

And when that happens, here's what they suggest.

"We're gonna face some hot temperatures around Texas," AEP corporate communications director Omar Lopez said. "Now's the time to do things like you know, close the blinds, close the curtains, maybe do your laundry at off-peak hours, things like that."

AEP suggests following its social media accounts for more conservation tips and alerts.