AEP performing maintenance work on damaged streetlights on Ocean Drive between Doddridge and Ropes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work crews began maintenance work Monday morning on several damaged streetlights on Ocean Drive.

AEP contractors began making repairs to damaged streetlights on Ocean Drive between Doddridge Street and Ropes Street at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug 12.

"The work, which requires a daily southbound and northbound interior lane closure between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., is expected to last five days and be completed by Friday, August 16," stated city officials in a press release.

Safety is the top priority for motorists, so they are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs.

