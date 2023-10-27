Adrian L33 Foundation hosting suicide awareness event on Oct. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A local organization dedicated to mental health is hosting the event "You're Not Alone" on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the downtown Corpus Christi Amphitheater.

Adrian L33 Foundation was founded by Ashley Ramirez after her son Adrian Lee committed suicide after falling into a deep depression.

"I wanted to create the Adrian L33 foundation, where kids from all over the community can come and find peace, love, warmth, and feel cared for. It will be an outreach center where kids can come and hang out, and play basketball — one of Lee’s passions. Also, have one one-on-one talks with people who can understand their troubles. They will have the opportunity to meet new friends and be themselves," said Ramirez.

The You're Not Aloneevent will feature artists, guest speakers, food trucks, face painting, and raffles.

Ramirez said she wants the event to be open to everyone in the community and create a "no judgment zone" for all ages.

For more information on the Adrian L33 Foundation, visit their Facebook page here.