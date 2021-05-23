'Adopt A Senior' social media group brings hope during COVD-19 pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pretty soon many more Coastal Bend high school seniors will walk the stage and obtain their diplomas. But before they turn their tassels, community support plays a crucial for each student.

With the many adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic, school seniors say they are thankful to be a part of the adopt a senior group on social media.

Mercedez Cisneros knows what it means to be a hard worker. The King High School senior moved from San Antonio and had to leave her friends behind and for her last year in school, she had to figure out how to study virtually.

“It’s going to be hard at first, knowing everything that is going on and no one still knows what’s going to happen but just make the best of it, try to have enough fun you can don’t put too much stress on yourself. You’ll have a great year,” says Cisneros.

Cisneros says she heard about the adopt a senior group online and decided to take part alongside many other seniors here in the community. Her sponsor was able to give her a gift basket full of some of her favorite things. She says she’s truly grateful after such a trying year.

“It felt really good actually it felt like someone was like yay you did it,” said Cisneros.

Cisneros says she’s excited for her next chapter in life and that’s serving our country.

“I already enlisted into the army and I leave on July 5th, and I joined because of the college because they pay for it but also so I can make my grandmother proud,” said Cisneros.

If you see this and you would like to adopt a senior, you still have time to see how you can do so click here.