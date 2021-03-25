Adame appeals for unity after recent NAACP election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a call for unity today following the disputed outcome of the NAACP’s recent contested election.

Dr. Nick Adame, the president of the local LULAC chapter, asked for both sides to come together and work out their issues.

Terry Mills, the outgoing president of the local chapter of the NAACP, claims he was the victim of election fraud.

"I'm just here to bring everybody together,” Adame said. “And and if we can work this out let’s do that. It’s about what we can do for future generations."

Incoming president Jeremy Coleman won the election earlier this month.

But Mills wants the national office to order a new vote.

Adame serves as president of LULAC Council No. 1.