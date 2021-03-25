Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Adame appeals for unity after recent NAACP election

items.[0].videoTitle
There was a call for unity today following the disputed outcome of the NAACP’s recent contested election.
Dr. Nick Adame
Dr. Nick Adame
Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 18:59:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a call for unity today following the disputed outcome of the NAACP’s recent contested election.

Dr. Nick Adame, the president of the local LULAC chapter, asked for both sides to come together and work out their issues.

Terry Mills, the outgoing president of the local chapter of the NAACP, claims he was the victim of election fraud.

"I'm just here to bring everybody together,” Adame said. “And and if we can work this out let’s do that. It’s about what we can do for future generations."

Incoming president Jeremy Coleman won the election earlier this month.

But Mills wants the national office to order a new vote.

Adame serves as president of LULAC Council No. 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education