Active shooter call at Del mar College confirmed as a hoax, authorities say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officials were dispatched Thursday afternoon after an active shooter was reported on Del Mar's East campus, but it was later determined the call was a hoax.

Officers were dispatched to Collegiate High school at approximately 2:07 pm, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for reports of a shooting in progress.

"Upon receiving the call, CCPD responded and secured the perimeter and immediately began clearing the campus," said CCPD in a social media post.

Police have not found any evidence to suggest that there is an active threat or that a shooting occurred at the location.

"Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus," added officials.

The hoax shooting call may be a part of a global trend called "swatting."

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

