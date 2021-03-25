Accident witness recalls, records principal's arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adria Martinez and her husband had just gotten home from her birthday dinner on Saint Patrick's Day last week when something startled them as they were getting ready for bed.

“We heard this big, like, crunch," Martinez said. "And we were wondering, ‘what the heck?"

Martinez went outside with her cell phone recording video.

What she captured was a woman in the middle of the road in front of her house in the 2000 block of Toban Drive in Corpus Christi who'd wrecked her car into the car belonging to a woman who lives across the street.

“We just first wanted to make sure about her safety," Martinez said. "But then after that with her trying to flee, not once, not twice, but multiple times we were like, ‘this is not right."

Martinez says Corpus Christi Police were on scene in around 10 minutes.

She watched as officers administered field sobriety tests to the woman and then put her in the back of a patrol car and drove away.

Only Wednesday, a week later, did Martinez find out that the woman who police arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated was Hicks Elementary School Principal Alicia Garza.

It was disturbing news for the mother of four, with three of her kids in elementary school.

“It makes me feel uneasy, because these professionals are supposed to be role models for our children," Martinez said. "And that’s not being a good role model to know your principal didn’t make the right decisions."