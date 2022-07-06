Abortion rights activists hold rally in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this Independence Day, local pro-choice activists gathered on Carancahua Street early Monday morning before marching down to the Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse. They wanted their message to be heard.

"A lot is at stake here, especially women's rights," said local activist Amanda Avila.

The rally took place less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. Demonstrator Alicia Foy said it's about becoming aware of the issues that affect millions of Americans.

"Beyond Roe v. Wade, look into what rights they're trying to take away from us, contraception, gay marriage," said Foy. "There are so many rights that are on the line in the coming months and it's really important to be aware of what's going on."

Pro-life supporters also showed up. Shawn Flanagan is just one of a few dozen expressing their view on abortion.

"People across the street got their opinion, this is America, we have our opinion and we're out here peacefully expressing our views that life and freedom go hand in hand," said Flanagan.

Local activist Julia Parr telling KRIS the fight for abortion rights continues.

"I'm marching on behalf of myself, my daughter, and every other woman who deserves access to appropriate and safe medical care," said Parr.

