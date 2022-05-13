Aaron Drive residents hope their street is on the 2022 bond proposal list

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pothole after pothole, residents of one Corpus Christi neighborhood said they are tired of the bumps in the road are ready for new life on their streets.

Christopher Faldet, a resident in the area said that it's difficult to drive on.

"It's like a wagon trail — we have a tough time keeping drinks in the cup holders," he said. "If they don't have a cup holder they spill all over you."

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said this street is not guaranteed to be on the finalized list of streets to be repaired, but city council will be receiving public input on this in June and July.

Thomas Corey, who is also a resident who lives near Aaron Drive, said that putting gravel on the potholes is only a temporary fix.

"Having that be on proposal seems like a good idea to get it fixed and make it driveable again," he said.