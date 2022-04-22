Watch
Moreno Junior High student found with a gun on campus

Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 22, 2022
BEEVILLE, Texas — Moreno Junior High was placed on lockdown due to a student having a weapon, Beeeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning confirmed Friday.

He said Thursday, a teacher was told a student had a weapon on campus. The teacher quickly took action and informed the administrators, he said.

The Beeville ISD Police Department was contacted, investigated, and found that a student had a firearm.

Immediate precautions were put in place for the safety of the staff and students. At no time during the incident were students or staff harmed or threatened, Fanning said.

Students were told not to bring backpacks to school on Friday, in order to to put people at ease, he said, and the district increased the number of officers on campus.

"We follow the Texas Education Code, but anytime there is an incident involving a weapon we take it very seriously and plan to execute the most severe discipline possible," Fanning said.

