A sporting chance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is turning its attention toward a different kind of tourist.

The newly created Corpus Christi Sports Commission was presented during a news conference Monday morning.

The commission is described as a separate branded arm and department within Visit Corpus Christi.

Joey Jewell, who received a degree in Sports Management at UT in Austin, will be executive director of the Corpus Christi Sports Commission.

The commission will have different formats.

Jewell says there will be an advocacy portion that will focus on development of facilities and venues.

There will also be a focus on infrastructure improvement to create sports venues and increase participation.

Another big part of their mission will be to help support and grow local sports events.

That's not all they'll be doing.

"We will also be going out and bidding on external sports events to bring to the area and then helping support and grow our local sports events that are already happening here, that we know that there's a lot already, just adding our expertise and hoping that they'll be able to benefit and bring more visitors to our area," Jewell said.

Jewell also said spectators and sports participants are the type of tourists they will work to attract here.

He says if a child or teen is coming here for a tournament, they also want their family to come here.

Jewell says the commission wants to attract all types of sporting events, "Everything's on the table for us. Nothing too small, nothing too big. Ideally we'll be going for the biggest of the big. You know we want to make sure that we're getting events that come in here that fit with the community and that we have the infrastructure for it and those that we don't, we're gonna be working on getting the infrastructure built up for those."

A large part of the commission's mission will be to support homegrown events.

Jewell talked about the kind of people he hopes to connect with, "The entrepreneurs that are out there, that are running tournaments or invitationals, we want to be able to reach out to them and say we are an extra resource for you, we are free resource to you. Whether it's logistically, whether it's through sponsorships, whether it's through just making connections through the community, we want to make sure that they're healthy, successful and will continue to grow so that we see that tourism aspect result from it."

