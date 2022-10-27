A safe trail of treats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — VMHS Student Council President Summer Bichoff spent hours putting together the perfect Frappuccino costume - and she says every minute was worth it.

This evening, 40 student organizations at Veterans Memorial High School held the campus' fourth annual Halloween Trail of Treats event. Lined up on a trail behind the baseball field, they handed out candy to families in the community.

Each organization decorated their own booth, and came up with a theme for costumes. The VMHS student council chose to model their booth after Starbucks. Several baristas, and a Frappuccino like Bichoff, liked the idea of Starbucks employees giving out treats like candy to the kids.

"It's really an exciting time because we get to work with everybody at the school," Bichoff said of the Trail of Treats. "We're able to make those relationships and just work together to be able to create this awesome event for the community."

Tatum Hagan, a teacher at VMHS and the student council sponsor, said their goal is to provide a safe, fun environment for Corpus Christi trick-or-treaters.

"It's nice to get our students involved and do things for the community and for the experience," Hagan said. "And so, the students, they enjoy doing this every year."

During the Trail of Treats, the VMHS student council also spent the evening collecting new socks that will be donated to people in need.