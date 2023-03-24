CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A priceless surprise for an Ingleside High School student.

It was a typical Thursday at Ingleside High School for senior Ariana Martinez. That is until a big surprise from the University of Texas in Austin arrived. Martinez was awarded an Impact Scholarship by the UT. That scholarship goes to a student who has made a big impact in their community.

She is 1 of 60 students in the state to receive that scholarship. Ariana says she wants to major in advertising.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.