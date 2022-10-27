A packed house shows up for the State Of The Diocese

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown played host to a first for the Diocese of Corpus Christi Wednesday evening.

The diocese held its first State Of The Diocese event.

Bishop Michael Mulvey talked to a packed house. He thanked the crowd for keeping the faith through difficult times including the COVID-19 pandemic and the big freeze.

Diocese officials also unveiled a new program called The Assembly Of Catholic Professionals.

It's a new ministry starting in the spring that hopes to bring local professionals together through their faith.

Representatives from all 12 counties the Diocese serves were on hand for Wednesday's event.

