A new mission for Mission 911

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some big days are ahead for the local non-profit known as Mission 911. At an event Thursday evening they unveiled more plans for the new headquarters. It will be located off of Old Robstown Road and Leopard Street.

Mission 911 has been known to help those struggling financially. Now they hope to help those before they fall into the cycle of addiction.

