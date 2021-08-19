A closer look into recent events at Water Color Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Water Color Apartments, previously known as the Marbella Apartments, has received multiple calls regarding crimes there in recent weeks.

That led KRIS 6 News to investigate the number of 911 calls coming from the apartment complex, located on the 5900 block of Weber Road.

We learned that the property recently was purchased by Dallas-based Welker Properties and is managed by Asset Living Properties.

The co-owner and CEO of Welker Properties, Andrew Welker says, the property was purchased in June. The company is investing in renovations, security enhancements and checking for a criminal past history of current residents.

Once renovations are made, rent will be increased modestly, Welker said.

We spoke to one resident who didn't want to go on camera about the recent events at the complex.

"We have a lot of elderly people around here and so yeah we need the lights," Water Colors resident Kaya Scott said. "We need them to fix what needs to be fixed."

