A local woman almost loses her toe to PAD, more on the dangers to know about

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Monday's Medical Minute, we take a look at Peripheral Artery Disease, which affects the circulation of blood flow for almost a quarter billion people worldwide. It's a leading cause to heart attacks and amputations and often goes under-diagnosed. I speak with a Coastal Bend woman who almost lost her toe to PAD, Now she's warning others about the dangers.

Patricia Hays a PAD Patient says, " My toe was turning black. I knew it and I tried and tried to heal it."

Patricia Hays has a history of heart conditions, including stints in her heart, which she monitors. But when she injured her toe at work, a trip to a podiatrist, let her know something worse was going on. That's when she made appointment with her cardiologist.

Dr. Christel Cuevas a Cardiologist with Corpus Christi Medical Center says, " Mrs. Hays was referred to me for a non healing toe ulcer, which despite wound care was not getting enough blood flow so therefore it wasn't healing.">

According to Dr. Cuevas, "PAD is a common circulatory problem that affects 230 million people worldwide. It happens when plaque build up, narrows a persons arteries and reduces blood flow to outer extremities. That was the fear for Mrs. Hays."

It turns out Mrs. Hays is a diabetic and was suffering from PAD. She was in need of urgent care. If left untreated she was at risk of getting gangrene, necrosis or even worse having her toe amputated.

It's typically an out-patient procedure and it done by using catheters and wires to open up any blockages. Risk factors include smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

PAD is typically under-diagnosed and under-treated. Despite the happy outcome, Mrs. Hays wishes she would have acted sooner and warns to get checked out.

Hays says, " It healed right up and I haven't had any problems with it since. It was well worth having done."

She has a warning to others, " Have yourself checked out, you don't have to go through all of that. If it happened again, I would be having it done again and wouldn't think twice about it."

Mrs. Hays is doing great and at 77 years old, she continues to work as a greeter at Walmart.

While many people with peripheral artery disease have mild or no symptoms, there are things to look for.

• Painful cramping in one or both of your hips, thighs or calf muscles after certain activities

• Leg numbness or weakness• Coldness in your lower leg or foot, compared with the other side

• Sores on your toes, feet or legs that won't heal

• A change in the color of your legs• No pulse or a weak pulse in your legs or feet

• Pain when using your arms, such as aching and cramping

These are the most common symptoms to pay attention to. If you're over the age of 50, have a history of diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure or obesity, be sure to call your doctor and make an appointment to be screened for PAD.

