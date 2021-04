CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were called the 500 Block of Cheyenne shortly before 12:30 PM Wednesday.

Police say a group of women were arguing over a stolen dog.

At some point a man pulled out a pistol and opened fire hitting a woman in the abdomen.

the 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the shooting. He is charged with aggravated assault.